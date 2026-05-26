A proposal to expand the BP service station in Euroa to accommodate larger vehicles has been rejected by Strathbogie Shire Council, with councillors citing planning concerns, site suitability, and the broader implications of increased heavy vehicle use within the town.

The application sought approval to amend an existing planning permit for the site at 27–31 Tarcombe Street, which would have allowed construction of additional buildings and works associated with the operation of the service station.

Central to the proposal was the construction of a 65kL above-ground diesel storage tank at the rear of the site, along with two new fuel bowsers intended to service trucks.

The works would have been located toward the north-western portion of the site, in proximity to adjoining residential properties and within an area previously designated as a 'no development area' under the original permit.

A report to council recommended the application be approved, finding it consistent with the planning scheme and supportive of the ongoing economic function of the site.

Ten community objections were received, raising concerns including noise, traffic, amenity, and proximity to residential dwellings.

Broader themes raised by councillors reflected similar concerns, including consistency with the planning framework and the suitability of the site for expanded operations.

Cr Greg Carlson placed the proposal in a broader historical context, tracing the evolution of traffic movements through Euroa and the impact of the Hume Freeway bypass, completed in April 1992.

“This has always been a difficult site for the community to relate to,” Cr Carlson said.

“It’s always been a challenge… that’s just the way it’s turned out.”

He said the site had previously operated as a high-intensity, 24-hour service point before the bypass fundamentally changed traffic patterns through the town.

“Initially, it was a very, very busy operation… extremely busy, and the people living in the vicinity were very highly and adversely affected by the whole operation.”

He said the redirection of traffic onto the freeway — and later the establishment of service centres — had significantly reduced heavy vehicle movement through Euroa.

“The heavy vehicles and the vast majority of the cars went where they’re supposed to go… on the freeways, to the service centres.”

He said the proposal risked reversing that shift.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate, or in our interest as a community development or (for) community harmony, for these trucks to be brought back into town.”

He also raised concern that proposed changes to operations would result in increased truck activity at all hours.

“They have an automatic dispensary system proposed, which will still have the effect of bringing trucks in at inappropriate hours of the day.”

"In terms of economic development versus community cohesion, the community’s interest comes out on top of this.”

Deputy Mayor Cr Ewart-Kennedy pointed out council’s broader responsibility.

“Our role is not just to enable development, but to guide it in a way that’s appropriate,” she said.

“Community interest has to come out on top.”

Deputy Mayor Claire Ewart-Kennedy said that council was not opposed to opportunities for local development and business.

"This is not that opportunity," she said.

"This is an opportunity to weigh up the interests of the community and the people that have invested."

She said service stations were paramount, more so in the wake of the current middle east geopolitical activity, but that the 'heart and soul' of the community needed to be protected.

"There's a better way (to support) our community for the long term into the future.

"People want to move to the regions and we want to provide infrastructure and the right things, but we've got to do it balanced with the people in our community.

"They are the most valuable thing."

The motion to refuse the application was carried 5-1 with one abstinence.