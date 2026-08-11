People often don't expect to find themselves helping others through trauma, but after January's bushfires many residents across the district did exactly that.

The Euroa Chamber of Business and Commerce Inc has secured funding for a full-day Accidental Counsellor Training workshop designed to help community members confidently support people facing difficult situations and emotional challenges.

The training became possible through funding from the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), following an application submitted after the Longwood bushfire.

The workshop is aimed at people who may unexpectedly find themselves in supportive roles within the community.

That can include business owners, volunteers, hospitality staff, sporting club officials, employers, and community leaders.

Individuals not associated with any group are also welcome.

Following the bushfires, many local businesses and community organisations found themselves providing more than goods and services, becoming places where displaced residents sought shelter, support, and someone willing to listen.

The training is not designed to turn participants into counsellors and there are no ongoing commitments or requirements needed.

It focuses on helping people navigate difficult conversations, respond appropriately when someone is struggling, and understand how to support others without taking on an ongoing counselling role themselves.

The workshop will be delivered by Human Connections (Aust) Pty Ltd and will be presented through the lens of bushfire recovery, with organisers saying it is designed to build long-term community resilience as recovery efforts continue.

Participants will also receive 12 months' access to an online resource library.

The free workshop will be held in Euroa on Monday 24 August from 9am to 4pm, with light lunch provided.

Anyone interested in attending can contact the Euroa Chamber of Business and Commerce at business.euroa@gmail.com

What is an accidental counsellor?

An accidental counsellor is someone who unexpectedly finds themselves supporting another person through a difficult conversation or emotional situation.

The training aims to help participants:

• Build confidence in challenging conversations.

• Improve listening and communication skills.

• Support others without experiencing burnout.

• Encourage people to identify their own strengths and solutions.

• Create more supportive workplaces, organisations and communities.