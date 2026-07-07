A GRADE

Towners were off to a promising start against Stanhope, matching the intensity early and playing some positive netball.

The girls moved the ball well, created opportunities and showed they were capable of taking the game on.

As the match progressed, Stanhope were able to build momentum and take control, capitalising on their opportunities and putting consistent scoreboard pressure on. While there were plenty of encouraging moments throughout the game, Towners found it difficult to maintain the same intensity and execution across all four quarters.

There were plenty of positives to take away, particularly from the strong opening, and the girls continued to work hard until the final whistle.

The focus over the coming weeks will be on putting together a consistent four quarter performance, bringing the same effort, intensity and composure for the entire game.

Awards went to Kolby Wild and Kat Jung

Final score: Stanhope 41 defeated Violet Town 26

B GRADE

Towners turned up determined to prove they should be part of the top six, and they definitely succeeded.

Going in at quarter-time 17 to 3 up, Towners had dominated all areas of the court.

Defensive pressure was high, shooters were on fire and the midcourt drove, chased and pressured every ball.

It was an excellent team effort.

Towners still sit just outside the top six, in seventh spot, and will need a strong run home in the tail end of the season to earn a finals spot.

Awards went to Michaela Allen and Jacqui Bast

Final score: Violet Town 64 defeated Stanhope 28

C GRADE

It was a day of drama for the Towners, with asthma problems, as well as shoulder and ankle injuries.

However, the team worked hard together to apply great pressure against third-placed Stanhope.

In the last quarter, Towners got within one goal before a few errors cost them, and Stanhope finished with the win.

Awards went to Karalee Mason and Thalia Ellis

Final score: Stanhope 39 defeated Violet Town 32

C RESERVE

What a game.

It was goal for goal for the majority of the game, and both teams were eager to get the upper hand after the first siren.

The Towners showed they had the composure in the end, holding on for a one-goal victory under immense pressure.

All the way down the court, pressure over the ball was strong and consistent.

While there are still a few things to work on, consistency is not far off.

The award went to Georgia

Final score: Violet Town 25 defeated Stanhope 24

UNDER 17s

It was a tight contest from the first whistle to the last.

All game, Violet Town worked hard in attack, producing some fantastic passages of play down the court and finding the shooters with ease at times.

The whole team also worked tirelessly in defence, with fantastic defensive pressure all game, which led to many intercepts and gained ball.

It was a very intense last quarter, with Violet Town drawing even midway through the term.

Unfortunately, Violet Town made a couple of errors in attack, which allowed Stanhope to get in front by the final whistle.

Awards went to Elliette, Taylah and Matilda

Final score: Stanhope 39 defeated Violet Town 36

UNDER 15s

The girls faced another tough side in Stanhope.

They came out firing in the first quarter with fantastic passages of play.

Stanhope got the run on them in the second and third quarters, but everyone went back out on court in the last quarter and played one of their best quarters of the season.

They were positive, worked well as a team and didn’t give up.

Unfortunately, the girls couldn’t catch them.

The scoreboard didn’t reflect just how well they played, and everyone should be very proud of themselves.

Awards went to Mahalia, Carlissa and Sienna

Final score: Stanhope 71 defeated Violet Town 25.

UNDER 13s

The game started off a little flat, but by the second quarter the girls started to work together and had great movement down the court.

Defence was picking up intercepts, shooters moved beautifully together and the midcourt chased up every ball.

These combined efforts led to another great win for the girls.

Awards went to Josie and Gypsy

Final score: Violet Town 23 defeated Stanhope 7

UNDER 11s

This was a great game where the team really consolidated their skills, teamwork and work ethic.

It was pleasing to see how many intercepts the girls were getting and turning into goals.

Well done.

Final score: Violet Town 32 defeated Stanhope 5