A replica of Avenel's original Hughes Creek Bridge toll gate will be reconstructed as part of a heritage project funded through Strathbogie Shire Council's latest Community Strengthening and Sustainability Grants program.

Avenel Neighbourhood House has secured $6756 to replace the heritage sign at Hughes Creek Bridge and recreate the town's historic toll gate, helping preserve an important chapter in Avenel's history.

The project is one of 16 initiatives to share almost $142,000 through this year's grants program.

Across the shire, community groups were awarded a combined $141,897 for projects ranging from transport and heritage preservation to arts programs, environmental initiatives and emergency preparedness.

Among the larger grants was $10,000 awarded to the Strathbogie Tableland Action Group (STAG) to trial a weekly community bus service between Strathbogie and Euroa.

Strathbogie Shire Mayor Scott Jeffery said the grants recognised the important role local volunteers and community organisations played in strengthening towns across the municipality.

"Our community organisations are driven by passionate volunteers who continue to find new ways to strengthen their towns and support local people," Cr Jeffery said.

Other successful recipients included Gooram Community, Community Learning Euroa, Euroa Historical and Genealogical Society, Euroa Agricultural Society, Euroa Bridge Club, Avenel Active, Longwood Plains Conservation Management Network, Friends of Euroa Library, the Ruffy Mechanics Institute Reserve, Moglonemby Community Hall, Longwood East Landcare Group, and the Violet Town Art Music Performance Collective.