Avenel stalwart Paul “Subba” Arandt has celebrated a remarkable milestone, playing his 350th game for the club against Undera on the weekend.

A familiar figure in the ruck, Arandt has become an important part of the Swans’ identity.

While the opportunity to chase premiership success continues to motivate him, Arandt said it was the welcoming environment at Avenel that had kept him coming back season after season.

“It’s just a good club,” Arandt said.

“That’s what’s kept me coming back all these years, along with the lure of another premiership.

“It’s very welcoming.

"Whether you’re new to the club or you’ve been here for years, it’s a club for everyone.”

Across 350 games, Arandt has experienced plenty of change, including playing under “12 or 13” different coaches.

However, the strong family culture at Avenel has remained a constant throughout his career.

“I don’t think there are too many egos here,” he said.

“It’s a really good family.”

Reaching 350 games is a rare achievement and reflects Arandt’s passion for football and his determination to continue representing the Swans.

Despite the physical demands of playing in the ruck for so many years, he still finds plenty of enjoyment in pulling on the Avenel jumper.

“The satisfaction must still be there because I’m still playing,” Arandt said.

His message to younger footballers was simple: enjoy every opportunity and remain involved for as long as possible.

“My advice is to stick at it for as long as you can because you never know when it’s all going to finish.”