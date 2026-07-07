A large crowd gathered at Longwood's Recreational Reserve on Sunday as Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne brought Australia's most famous trophy to the district.

The appearance formed part of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour, with visitors offered the opportunity to see the Cup up close, meet Payne, and spend time with Twilight Payment, winner of the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

Before the senior football match between Longwood and Avenel, Payne led Twilight Payment on a lap of the oval, delighting spectators and young racing fans who had earlier been able to get close to the champion horse.

Footballers warming up for the day's feature match were temporarily forced to make way as attention shifted from the oval to racing royalty.

For many in attendance, however, the highlight was hearing Payne talk at an earlier function about the journey that saw her become the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup when she guided 100-1 outsider Prince of Penzance to victory in 2015.

The win remains one of the most significant moments in Australian sporting history.

Payne spoke openly about overcoming setbacks throughout her career and the resilience required to succeed in a sport traditionally dominated by men.

She reflected on the experience of seeing her life transformed into the feature film Ride Like A Girl, admitting her family was initially hesitant about the idea.

But any reservations faded once brother Stevie was cast as himself.

"We're a private family, but he did an unbelievable job," Payne said.

Payne praised actress Teresa Palmer for the effort she put into understanding both her character and her connection with horses.

"She came up to the farm and just saw how I interacted with the horses and really tried to get a feel for my character," Payne said.

"She was amazing."

While much of the afternoon celebrated her remarkable career, Payne's strongest message centred on perseverance.

Now working as a trainer, she said success in racing still required patience, hard work and a degree of luck.

"We just keep working hard every day and hope that the luck goes our way," she said.

The theme of creating opportunities for women in racing also emerged during the discussion.

Payne recalled the early days of her career when female jockeys often lacked even basic facilities available to their male counterparts.

"We were trying to do our job and be professional, and we were just that little step behind the guys," she said.

She said conditions had improved dramatically over time and took particular pride in the number of women now competing successfully in racing.

"Just seeing how things change and the confidence and everything, it's just so rewarding in a way to know that we're a part of that," Payne said.

Strathbogie Shire mayor Scott Jeffery said the Melbourne Cup tour had become one of Australia's most significant community sporting programs.

"It's known as the People's Cup and it carries the history of Australian racing, culture, and community spirit wherever it goes," Mr Jeffery said.

"Because the Melbourne Cup's about bringing people together, it's about community and that's what Strathbogie Shire is all about."

Payne responded to audience praise for her inspiration to a generation of female riders by acknowledging those riders who had come before her.

"I've watched so many of my sisters and their races that didn't get the chance," she said.

"When we crossed that line and I got off Prince of Penzance, I thought, 'How amazing and how lucky that I was the one'.

"So then to inspire my generation is so special."

Payne's message of determination and resilience proved the lasting takeaway from a day of community spirit at Longwood.

The Melbourne Cup may have been the drawcard for the uninitiated, but the first woman who won it had stolen the show by day's end.