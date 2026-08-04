Emerging Euroa musician Jeremiah Johnston has performed on one of Victoria's best-known stages for young artists after opening the 2026 Melbourne Music Expo at Melbourne's Corner Hotel.

Johnston was selected from a pool of nominated young performers to open the annual event, performing in front of music industry representatives, fellow musicians and music fans.

The performance marked a significant milestone for the young artist, whose music blends acoustic blues and folk influences with contemporary sounds.

Inspired by musicians including Bob Dylan and John Mayer, Johnston's debut single, Feel The Ride, features intricate fingerpicking, driving rhythms and soulful vocals.

A member of Strathbogie Shire Council's Youth Crew, Johnston was one of several local young musicians nominated for the Expo's emerging talent program.

Johnston said the experience was one he would not forget.

"It was an incredible opportunity to play at one of Melbourne's most iconic music venues," he said.

"The Corner has hosted so many legendary artists, so being able to share my music on the same stage was unbelievable."

Strathbogie Shire Council CEO Rachelle Quattrocchi said Johnston's selection reflected the talent emerging from regional communities.

"This is an outstanding achievement for Jeremiah and a wonderful example of the incredible talent we have right here in our region," Ms Quattrocchi said.

The Melbourne Music Expo showcases emerging musicians from across Victoria while providing opportunities to connect with industry professionals and other musicians.



Opportunities for the next generation

Strathbogie Shire Council's youth services team provides programs, mentoring and opportunities for young people aged 12 to 25 to develop skills, pursue their passions and connect with their community.

Young people interested in joining the Strathbogie Youth Crew or learning more about council's youth services can contact Strathbogie Shire on 1800 065 993 or by email youthservices@strathbogie.vic.gov.au