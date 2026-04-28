Avenel’s A grade netballers continued their strong start to the season with a commanding 56 to 35 win over Murchison-Toolamba, dominating from the first whistle to move to 2-0.

Coach Georgia Velt said it was a strong four-quarter performance in tough conditions.

“Really good game — we filled every quarter,” Velt said.

“We trialed a few different combinations in the goals, with Tiff Bourke and Ash Hanson coming back from injury.

“Obviously it was a hot day, so we rotated players through a lot to keep legs fresh for the whole game.

“The girls did a remarkable job finding consistency with so many changes.”

Velt praised the work of Zahra Bourke, who rotated between goal shooter and goal attack with Tegan Clydesdale.

“Zahra has found some strength,” she said.

“She has really improved her fitness in the off-season, and you saw that with her goaling today.”

Clydesdale, who has returned in 2026 after three-years away from the game had one of her highest conversion rates under the net.

Avenel’s B grade also enjoyed a strong result, recording its first win of the season with a 42 to 37 victory.

It was also a special day for club stalwart Nicole Hoskin, who celebrated her 300th game.

B grade coach Lou Jones said the milestone was a reflection of Hoskin’s dedication to the club.

“This is a special achievement and a testament not only to her dedication and longevity, but also to her unwavering loyalty to our club,” Jones said.

“Nicole began her career at AFNC in 2003 and has played across A, B, and C grades during that time.

“In 2015, she fell pregnant and stepped into an assistant coaching role, where she helped guide the B grade side to a premiership.”

Avenel’s C grade is still searching for its first win after going down 46-34 to Murchison-Toolamba.