Swans faces next challenge against Murch'-Toolamba

FOOTBALL Avenel produced one of its most complete performances of the season to defeat Shepparton East by 12 points in a hard-fought senior elimination final. The Swans entered the contest determined to reverse the result from the teams’ previous meeting and delivered four quarters of disciplined, contested football to record a 9.14.68 to 6.20.56 victory. Avenel made its intentions clear from the opening bounce, attacking the contest without hesitation and preventing Shepparton East from settling into its preferred running game, kicking 4.3 in the opening quarter to establish a 15-point advantage. They continued to apply pressure throughout the second term, adding another three goals to take a 22 points lead into the main break. Shepparton East responded after half-time and began to work its way back into the match. The Eagles kicked the next two goals in the third quarter keeping the Swans to just one, reducing the margin to 15 points at the final change. With its season on the line, Shepparton East continued to challenge during the final term; however, Avenel remained composed, defended strongly and did enough to protect its lead. Full-forward Luke Furci led Avenel’s scoring with three goals and was named among the side’s best players alongside Nick Jolly, Zac Hill, Jack Carroll, Jack Myers, and Corey Avola. Furci said the team approached the elimination final with a completely different mindset from its previous encounter with Shepparton East. “It was amazing how we turned it on compared to the first time,” Furci said. “There was no fear from the get-go. Heads over the footy, tough at the footy. Pretty much, if you play your game, you get the result." Avenel co-captain Tim Dundon was equally proud of the collective performance and believed the Swans’ work around the contest laid the foundation for the victory. “I feel like we just won in the contest,” Dundon said. “We came out and I think we played four quarters of footy, to be honest - it was unbelievable. “We knew Shepp East got us at the start last time, so we just brought the heat and pressure, caused some turnovers and capitalised. "I think we scored well.” Coach JD Delaney praised his players for following the game plan and maintaining their composure despite Shepparton East’s second-half challenge. “We were a lot more disciplined in our structures,” Delaney said. “We knew they were a very good team on the outside and we controlled that, forcing them not to use the outside ball. “Our main word today was composure. "We had four quarters of composure the whole day and I think that’s what won us the game.” Delaney was particularly pleased with the Swans' defensive unit and the willingness of every player to contribute. “I thought our back line was sensational," he said. "Our midfield group played as a team. “Hilly’s (Zac Hill) pressure and tackling were sensational. "I think it was just a massive collective effort. “We learned from the last time we played them that the way they spread the ball was what we needed to stop. "Today we did that really well, making it a contested game and forcing them to make mistakes.” The victory sends Avenel into another knockout final against Murchison-Toolamba at Murchison. Murchison-Toolamba booked its place in the next round with a 14.6.90 to 11.8.74 victory over Stanhope. Delaney said the Swans would embrace the opportunity to test themselves against another strong opponent. “May as well beat the best,” he said. Nagambie and Lancaster will meet in the other senior final at Nagambie Recreation Reserve from 2.30pm on Saturday. Avenel also enjoyed success in the reserves, defeating Girgarre by 21 points. The Swans led by seven points at quarter-time and six points at the main break before gradually taking control, winning in a low scoring game, 6.3.39 to 2.6.18. Michael Salmon kicked three goals for Avenel, while Joel Ryan, Lachlan McKenzie, and Harvey Hager were named the side’s best players. In the under-18s, Tallygaroopna ended Violet Town’s campaign with a convincing 9.11.65 to 2.4.16 victory. Tallygaroopna established a 12-point lead in the opening quarter and extended the margin at every change. Violet Town was held goalless across the opening three quarters before Ryder Loomes kicked both of the team’s goals in the final term. Mason Butterworth, Haydn Cornhill, and Koby Ross were named Violet Town’s best players. NETBALL In netball finals action produced several thrilling contests. In A Grade, Nagambie edged Rushworth 49 to 47 in a tense encounter, while Tallygaroopna secured a convincing 49 to 34 victory over Merrigum. In B Grade, Violet Town defeated Lancaster 49 to 39, while C Grade claimed a dramatic one-goal win, 38 to 37. Violet Town’s Under 17s also advanced after defeating Nagambie 39 to 30. Lancaster earned the honours in the Under 13 clash, overcoming Violet Town 30 to 19.