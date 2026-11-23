The often-touted question ‘is BlazeAid still here?’ is understandable given that the volunteer fencing camp has long moved out of the Euroa Showgrounds to settle at Creightons Creek. However, the reality is an ongoing work-in-progress, with 65 properties now completed out of 315 which originally registered. From the remaining 250 properties, 89 had not yet begun their fencing recovery at the hands of the army of orange-vested volunteers when this correspondent visited the camp after sunrise on Thursday 19 November. As with all recovery programs following January’s bushfires, BlazeAid is in for the long haul, with work expected to continue throughout summer and possibly for another six months. So far the organisation has calculated having just passed the $20 million mark in labour. In-kind labour, that is, amounting to thousands of hours of dedicated volunteer work. With the sun scarcely over the horizon, the BlazeAid army has little time for chat and even less for photographs as they load up their cavalcade of utes and trucks. In the back seats, the silhouettes are shoulder-to-shoulder in wait as the last tools, brush cutters, and eskies are put in the back. One remark at an outside table is sobering. "You don't realise the damage until you actually get out there.” Having the morning off is Gabby, a volunteer who has been helping with fencing for over a month and is always up for a chat on any afternoon when you drop in. She answers the question as to why she continues to volunteer and why others need to sign up. "It's quite confronting, that’s why,” she said. Gabby had just finished a banana sandwich breakfast and sat in the morning sun with 20-year-old Jack from Yarrawonga, who was heading back home after a "week-on-week-off sort of thing". Jack had Weetbix, highlighting one of the several luxuries of volunteering at BlazeAid – the broad range of cuisine for all three meals and any in-between snacks, whether it's an Australian staple in the morning or a chicken laksa at night, made from the ground up with authentic stock that took hours to reduce. Gabby likes a laugh and is always chirpy, but bushfire recovery is a serious matter. “We go deeper into the fire grounds than most people, and you still see dead animals on the side of the road,” she said. "There's so much fuel there for the next fire, God forbid, even though people are doing their best to clear it. “You can see greenery in the paddocks and trees, but when you're working on the fences you realise just how much damage has been done." For Jack, the gig is about the experience of learning new skills and immersing himself in a cultural melting pot of locals and international backpackers who have passed through the establishment, some for a short stay, others grinding out the entire 88 days it takes to get a second working visa. "I'm off the land, so it's good to get this sort of experience," he said. "You learn so much about different cultures. "What I never expected was how well everyone gets along; everyone mingles together and enjoys being around each other." Jack said he recognised the importance of the fencing work from his interactions with farmers. "They really appreciate the help,” he said. “Sometimes they'll leave out tea, coffee or snacks, and often they're working alongside you. “There’s also one saying around here: there's only one way to build a fence, and that's the way the farmer wants it. "And this week I was having a conversation with a farmer because I learnt that I was actually doing it wrong. “We do it how the farmer wants it.” Camp coordinator Debra Ong was taking a few days break in Melbourne with husband Chong on this morning, leaving the reins safely in the hands of Susan Pearl, who was previously running the now de-mobilised Walwa camp near Corryong. On boosting recruitment, Susan also emphasised that the work is a long way from finished, and that any length of volunteered time – short or long – goes a long way. “People come and go, and there is still so much to do,” she said. "If people can give a couple of weeks or a weekend to BlazeAid, that would be fabulous. "They help the farmers, they learn new skills, they meet new people, and it's really good for the community." With school now out for the Year 12 graduates of 2026, Susan suggested something different for those about to start a long summer of recreation or, more importantly, those taking a gap year and looking for something to do. "I’d be saying to them, ‘do you like camping? We've got amazing little accommodation pods, and the food is fabulous’." Jack is of the same mind. "It's a great experience. You learn life skills that you're going to use for the rest of your life,” he said. "I'm 20, so I'd really encourage other 20-year-olds to get out and have a go." At the other end of the demographic spectrum are the stalwarts, who are valuable guides and mentors. Graham has long been at camp and is adept at fixing up anything from a seized brushcutter to a good joke at the end of the day. That says something about a bloke without turning him into a superhero. That's very BlazeAid. The final thing he needs to load into his ute is the cutter's harness, which is handed to him just in time. Mal on Thursday morning was also having a break and took the time after much coaxing to produce a few of his acrylics, a few of which he has managed to flog off – one soon to adorn the wall at The Euroa Gazette. The theme at BlazeAid’s Creightons Creek HQ has never just been about rebuilding fences. It is the sense of community formed between volunteers, farmers, and strangers from very different backgrounds who come together and muck in. Most volunteers always speak less about the fencing and more about what they had learnt from the people around them. Gabby’s final take on things blends both the rich experience with a hard reality. "This is my holiday away from home, but if we don't help the farmers, we don't have food on our table."