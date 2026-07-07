A costly third quarter proved the difference as Longwood slipped to a 15.10 (100) to 12.19 (91) defeat against Avenel on Sunday in one of the standout contests of Round 13 in the Kyabram District League.

The Redlegs trailed by just seven points at half time before Avenel gained control through the midfield after the main break, opening up a decisive advantage.

Despite the loss, Longwood coach Scott Stefanos remained upbeat about his side's prospects.

"The boys are still confident in our ability and with some of our better players to come back over the next few weeks we are confident we can beat anyone," Stefanos said.

"Our best is good enough but we need to do it for longer.

"We played some good footy but didn't capitalise on it.

"If we fix a few tiny things we will be fine."

Stefanos said his side didn't alter its game plan after half time but was beaten around the contest.

"We just let the opposition get on top in the midfield and around the ground in that third quarter, which was disappointing.

"The pleasing thing was our effort was up all day and we never gave up, we just didn't take our chances."

Jordan Formosa was Longwood's standout performer, finishing with four goals after spending most of the day through the midfield before pushing forward when required. Rabih Rachrache battled strongly in the ruck, while Michael Celestin also impressed inside 50.

The Redlegs have slipped to seventh on the ladder but remain firmly in the finals race, with Stefanos believing four wins from the remaining six matches should be enough to secure a top six berth.

The return of Sam Nasra, Kevin Nasra, and potentially Raaf Rachrache for next week's clash with Undera will provide a welcome boost.

Avenel's victory was built around strong performances from Benjamin Gillett, Chayse Thomson, and Jack Myers, while Alex Crnko and Luke Furci each booted three goals.

At Nagambie, the Lakers returned to the winners' list with a comfortable 12.8 (80) to 8.8 (56) victory over Lancaster.

After leading by just two points at half time, Nagambie broke the game open with a six goal third quarter.

Tom Barnes kicked three goals, while Blake Fothergill, Paul Fry, and David Comi were influential.

Stanhope produced the biggest win of the round, overwhelming Violet Town 27.16 (178) to 6.7 (43).

Stanhope piled on 21 goals after quarter time to record a dominant 135-point victory, despite spirited efforts from Violet Town's JD Hayes, Nathan Abley, and Sam Leigh.

In netball action, Longwood's A Grade side continues to make encouraging progress despite suffering a 50 to 35 loss to Avenel on Sunday.

While the Redlegs were unable to match Avenel across four quarters, Netball Department Manager Tamee Quinlan said the club remained confident it was heading in the right direction.

"We are competitive but we are not reaching our goals just yet," Quinlan said.

"With more training and working together we feel we will get a couple more wins on the board.

"Being a new team brings some challenges but we're overcoming them week by week and showing we're competitive in every game."

Longwood enjoyed success elsewhere on the day, with the Under 13s, Under 15s, and Under 17s all recording impressive victories.

C Reserve fought hard before going down by 10 goals, while C Grade suffered a narrow three-goal defeat.

B Grade also produced some promising passages despite its loss.

Quinlan said the A Grade match provided valuable learning opportunities.

"We had different combinations come into the game, which showed us some versatile players.

We proved we can bring good competition onto the court, which is great to see."

A Grade's best performers were Ebony Pointer and Molly Finn, while standout contributors across the club included Alli-May Worthy and Cyra Minter (U11), Willow Bradshaw and Abby Eagles (U13), Frankie Eagles and Montanna Gross (U15), Vanessa Swan and Scarlett Jones Walden (U17), Brooke Allison and Shar Cooper (C Reserve), Bella Trait and Michelle Groom (C Grade), and Kiara Lackmann and Nicole Celestin (B Grade).

Quinlan said Longwood's junior pathway was becoming a real strength, with Under 17 players Willow Harper and Niamh O'Sullivan regularly stepping into A Grade and adapting seamlessly.

Across the club, increased player numbers have created greater depth and competition for spots, with Quinlan describing 2026 as Longwood's strongest year for participation.

The Redlegs now turn their attention to Undera, where Quinlan hopes improved ball movement, disciplined structures and composure will help produce positive results.

Elsewhere in the KDL, Stanhope defeated Violet Town 41 to 26 after taking control following a competitive opening quarter, while Lancaster handed Nagambie its first defeat of the season, edging the Lakers 42 to 39 in the match of the round.