Speed Shear success built on a family dream

One of Georgia Birch's earliest memories is attending a speed shear at Violet Town as a little girl. "I was probably five or six and I remember thinking it was the best night ever," she said. On the evening of Friday 23 October, over 500 spectators turned out at the Euroa Showgrounds to watch a speed shear of her own. The event, sponsored by Elders Euroa, comfortably surpassed last year's crowd and delivered what organisers described as the smoothest-running competition yet, with the addition of a huge live screen in front of the bar a bonus. "It's actually going very smoothly, probably the smoothest-run event that we've had," Georgia said. "People can have a good time, have an opportunity to duck into the bar and not feel like they have to rush or miss anything." While spectators saw a fast-paced night of competition, fundraising, and entertainment, the origins of the event stretch back almost a decade. Georgia and her brother Thomas are strong advocates for mental health fundraising and awareness, having lost their father to suicide nine years ago. Coming to the showgrounds that year, Georgia remembers turning to her brother with an idea. "Dad passed away about a week before the Euroa Show in 2017 and we came down here and I said to Thomas, 'We need to do a speed shear here'," she said. "And here it is." Georgia is quick to downplay her role in the event's success. "I am just the daughter and sister of a shearer," she said. That humility sits somewhat at odds with what unfolded on Saturday evening, as half a thousand spectators crowded around the shearing boards watching competitors battle through heats and into the finals for learner, intermediate, senior, and open divisions. A life-size decorative sheep created by Grade 5 and 6 students from St John's Primary School also proved a popular attraction. Competitors and spectators travelled from across Victoria and beyond, helping create an atmosphere more akin to a sporting final than a traditional agricultural competition. Georgia said the quality of competitors had also helped make the night a success, but that she was also looking forward to the Euroa Ag Show the next day, Saturday 24 October. "It has been exciting to see some really good-quality shearers come down tonight, and for tomorrow," she said. "The shearing tomorrow highlights the skill involved in modern shearing. "It will be good to see some more quality shearing and draw attention to how much work goes into shearing a sheep," she said. "The speed-shear sheep are prepared, so it's relatively easy, but it still gives people an appreciation of the work." Among those earning Georgia's admiration is her brother Thomas, who has recently qualified for national competition in senior show shearing. "I am extra proud of my brother," she said. The finals produced impressive performances across all grades, with experienced Murchison shearer Sam Mackrill claiming the open section. Asked for the secret to winning, the 30-year-old's answer was unique. "Hit it and hope," he said. "And be well-practised." Mr Mackrill has been shearing professionally for 16 years after starting as a teenager and said experience remained the best teacher. As the finals concluded under lights, organisers were still talking about possibilities for the future. Despite rumours to the contrary, Georgia insists the event is not destined to become a biennial fixture, despite a hiatus last year due to the drought. "It honestly just depends on what the season looks like," she said. "We're not ruling out doing it again next year. We're just seeing how we go." Judging by Saturday night's turnout, plenty of people will be hoping she does.