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Speed Shear success built on a family dream

<p>STARTER\\'S HANDS: Ash Wallace from Violet Town awaits the judge\\'s start. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n
<p>STARTER\\'S HANDS: Ash Wallace from Violet Town awaits the judge\\'s start. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n

STARTER'S HANDS: Ash Wallace from Violet Town awaits the judge's start. PHOTO: Andy Wilson

They came, they sheared, they won
Andy Wilson
October 27, 2026 • 01:00

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