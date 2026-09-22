Speed Shear returns

The popular Elders Euroa Speed Shear 2026 will return on Friday 23 October, with organisers expanding the event's mental health fundraising efforts. Organiser Georgia Birch said more than $40,000 had been raised through the first two events, with all proceeds previously donated to Beyond Blue. "In both years we've raised over $20,000 each year," she said. This year proceeds will be shared between Beyond Blue, the Blue Tree Project and Are You Bogged, Mate?, a rural wellbeing organisation that supports farmers, shearers, truck drivers and other agricultural workers. The speed shear, held on the eve of the Euroa Agricultural Show, attracts around 80 competitors and more than 400 spectators. Competitors race to shear prepared lambs against the clock, with judging determining whether each shear is completed to an acceptable standard. Georgia Birch said the event had become an important way of raising funds while bringing communities together around mental health awareness. Speed Shears is supported by Elders, the Euroa Agricultural Society, Euroa Rotary, and Euroa Lions.