Opening Weekend is almost here and the excitement around Falls Creek is building as the mountain prepares to welcome back guests from this Saturday 6 June.

“Winter is turning it on at Falls Creek, with 15cm of beautiful dry snow already fallen across the resort this morning and flakes continuing to fall heavily through the village,” Falls Creek’s manager for Brand and Experience, Betony Pitcher said.

“The snow gums are wearing their winter coats, the trails are blanketed in fresh white and every step through the village feels like a true alpine winter wonderland.

"It’s exactly what we love to see with Opening Weekend just days away.

"The best part? The snow is still falling!”

"Our snowmaking team has also been making the most of every cold weather window, with the Techno Alpine snow guns firing whenever conditions allow.

"Combined with natural snowfall, the team is working around the clock to build the foundations for a fantastic winter season ahead."

Still haven’t locked in a trip? Now’s the time.

Explore the June deals and find early-season offers to kickstart a winter escape.

Plus, don't miss the best value lift access this season.

Ride any four days of the season for only $168 per day with the Epic Australia 4-Day Pass or unlock unlimited laps with the Epic Australia Pass.

New for beginners is the Epic Beginner Bundle.

Passes go off sale on Wednesday 17 June.