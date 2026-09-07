Sixteen new Australian citizens welcomed in Euroa

Strathbogie Shire has welcomed 16 new Australian citizens during a special citizenship ceremony held in Euroa on Tuesday 1 September. Family, friends, and community representatives gathered to celebrate as the conferees made the Australian Citizenship Pledge and officially became Australian citizens. The Shire’s newest citizens come from countries including the United Kingdom, South Korea, France, the Philippines, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, Vietnam, Argentina, Thailand, and Indonesia, with several other countries also represented. The ceremony also featured a performance of the Australian National Anthem by Euroa local Mia Rieusset. Strathbogie Shire Mayor Scott Jeffery said it was an honour to share such an important milestone with the new citizens and their families. “Citizenship ceremonies are always incredibly meaningful occasions, not only for those becoming citizens but for the family members and friends who have supported them along the way,” Cr Jeffery said. “Each of our new citizens brings their own experiences, traditions and perspectives to our community, strengthening the vibrant and welcoming place we are proud to call home. “On behalf of Strathbogie Shire Council and our wider community, I warmly congratulate our 16 newest Australian citizens and am delighted to celebrate this significant milestone with them.” Each new citizen received an Australian citizenship certificate and a native plant to commemorate the occasion. The Shire’s newest Australian citizens are: Ian James Askew, Su Ho Bae, Glen Peter Braddock, Justine Lynette Braddock, Clemence Melina Carayol, Cristian Agwilang Daluyen, Timothy Scott Faras, Courtney Jane Hamill, Kym Samantha Henson, Helena Grace Hughes, Dang Van Anh Le, Maria Cecilia Schauer, Kittikhun Singsiri, Kem Bayking Soberano, Joel Eamon Walton, and Ordyzhea Wettstein. Australian citizenship ceremonies are conducted by councils on behalf of the Australian Government and provide an opportunity for the community to formally welcome its newest citizens. For more information visit strathbogie.vic.gov.au or call 1800 065 993.