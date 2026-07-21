SHARING THE STAGE: Saturday's 'Subba Day' celebration of Avenel stalwart Paul Arandt's 350th football game had to defer first to the limelight of the popular Swanchella Ladies Day held in the afternoon, as well as two 2016 Netball Premiership reunions. The men and boys of Avenel were banished from the clubhouse, the doors barred, canteen duties handed to the Reserves players, the room darkened, and the music pumped up so the Avenel ladies could kick back and glory in their sisterhood.

Steevi-Anne and Sigrid Flack brought along Elly Carburn for the day and said they were looking forward to having some fun 'with just the girls'.

Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland gave a good heart-to-heart speech, particularly inspiring the younger women to find their life path, and as the A Grade netballers gradually joined the event, outside, Paul Arandt was one quarter away from being chaired from the ground.

The lads were eventually and perhaps reluctantly let in and the celebrations continued well into the night and, for some, far beyond. PHOTO: Andy Wilson