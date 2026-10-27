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Simplest plants chosen when times get tough

<p>MAKING A POINT: Succulents are the most searched for plant type according to Google Trends data.</p>\\n
<p>MAKING A POINT: Succulents are the most searched for plant type according to Google Trends data.</p>\\n

MAKING A POINT: Succulents are the most searched for plant type according to Google Trends data.

Attention-needing plants not as popular
October 27, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 28, 2026 • 04:58

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