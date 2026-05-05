A new 80kph speed zone introduced along a section of the Euroa–Strathbogie Road has raised concerns among locals, with residents questioning the lack of consultation and the amount of new signage installed.

The reduced speed limit applies over a seven kilometre section of the Euroa-Strathbogie Road from Faris Road to Kelvin View Road, a stretch which previously had a 100kph speed limit.

Strathbogie resident Mark Tame said the change appeared to have been introduced without warning or explanation.

“I spoke to one councillor who knew nothing about it,” Mr Tame said.

“I’ve spoken to one person from the Strathbogie Community Action Group, who knows nothing about it.

“There seems to have been no consultation, and not only that, normally when they change speed limits, there’s some sort of advisory sign.

“I’d just like to know what regulations and rules and laws they’re using to implement it.”

While acknowledging drivers were already required to drive to conditions, Mr Tame questioned the value of the change.

“It’s pointless changing it, because you’re forced to go slow anyway,” he said.

Another local, Peter Moen, said signage installed along corners within the zone was excessive.

“There are now too many signs on the Euroa-Strathbogie Road,” Mr Moen said.

"I think it's a distraction for drivers and overkill - too many bloody signs to frighten the kangaroos.”

Victoria's Department of Transport and Planning and VicRoads are the bodies responsible for setting and approving speed zones and limits across the state.