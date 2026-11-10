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Showing the hotshots how its done

<p>CREDITABLE VETERAN: Fred Heinze being congratulated by club president Leon Tonks. PHOTO: John King</p>\\n
<p>CREDITABLE VETERAN: Fred Heinze being congratulated by club president Leon Tonks. PHOTO: John King</p>\\n

CREDITABLE VETERAN: Fred Heinze being congratulated by club president Leon Tonks. PHOTO: John King

Heinze has a blast with the targets
John King
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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