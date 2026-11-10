Showing the hotshots how its done

A Couple of C grade competitors showed the top shots how to hit targets with the old-style side by side double Barral at Euroa Clay Target Club’s November competition shoot on Sunday 8 November. Alexandra’s Ian Larner and Paul Ferrari from St James both shot 18/20 with Ian coming out the winner after Paul missed his third target in the final shoot-off. The Medley Championship then followed with veteran Fred Heinze scoring a very creditable 146/150 well clear of the field by 6 points from Gary Pronk. This is a great lead into the upcoming Victorian State Trap Championship due to be held in Echuca from Tuesday. Full Results 20t Side by Side Graded D/B Trophy Event 1st AA grade A.Rohrlach (Euroa) 16/20 2nd AA grade F.Heinze (Alexandra) 10/20 1st A grade O.Spencer (Euroa) 19/22 2nd A grade J.Murphy (St James) 18/22 1st B grade C.Repacholi (Bendigo) 16/20 2nd B grade J.King (Euroa) 13/20 1st C grade I.Larner (Alexandra) 21/23 2nd C grade P.Ferrari (St James) 20/23 90t Euroa Medley Championship 1st AA grade & O/A F.Heinze (Alexandra) 146/150 2nd AA grade N.Morris N/Shepparton)163/175 1st A grade G.Pronk (Mt Bogong) 142/150 2nd A grade O.Spencer (Euroa) 162/175 1st B grade J.King (Euroa) 135/150 2nd B grade C.Repacholi (Bendigo) 124/178 1st C grade G.Thompson (WVCTC) 132/150 2nd C grade M.Baczyk (Mansfield) 131/150 The Annual Christmas Shoot will be held on Sunday 13 December with lots of goodies for the table as prizes. Usual practice on first Sunday of the month from 1pm and Wednesdays 1-3pm.