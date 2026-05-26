By CASSIE DOUGLAS

While BlazeAid volunteers continue their invaluable work rebuilding fences and supporting recovery efforts across the region following January’s bushfires, much of the behind-the-scenes activity is centred at the Euroa Showgrounds, where a large-scale volunteer basecamp has operated since January.

The Euroa Showgrounds, managed year-round by the Euroa Agricultural Society, has evolved into a fully functioning base supporting a steady flow of volunteers throughout the recovery effort.

The site’s main pavilion, multipurpose room and kitchen facilities are in continuous use, supporting daily meals, volunteer coordination and day-to-day camp operations. Surrounding open space has been adapted to meet the evolving needs of the camp, with additional temporary facilities brought in to support the growing operation.

The Euroa Agricultural Society, a volunteer-run not-for-profit organisation, manages the Showgrounds year-round, with the committee of volunteers responsible for everything from grounds upkeep and facility maintenance through to ongoing improvements that support current and future community use.

While the Showgrounds is regularly used for community hire and events, the scale and duration of the BlazeAid camp have made it the most sustained use of the site’s core facilities in at least the past decade.

Euroa Agricultural Society President Lyndal Dean said the society is continuing to work closely with BlazeAid coordinators to support the evolving needs of the camp.

“What’s been really remarkable is just how constant the operation has been,” Mrs Dean said.

“The Showgrounds has essentially been running as a live-in base for months now, with volunteers coming and going each day and the facilities in continuous use.

“As a volunteer-run organisation, we’ve had our members on call to help with anything that comes up — whether that’s access to buildings, troubleshooting issues or adapting the space as the camp has grown.

She said being able to support BlazeAid was something the society was 'really proud' of.

“Everything you see here is managed by volunteers, from maintaining the grounds to improving the facilities, which were developed to support our community and events, but this is the first time we’ve seen them used at this scale and over such a sustained period — particularly the kitchen, which is now supporting daily meals as part of a full-time operation.”

“It really highlights the importance of the investment that’s gone into the Showgrounds over time.

"Having infrastructure like this means we can step up and support our community in times of need — and not every site has the capacity to do that.”

BlazeAid’s Longwood Camp Coordinator Debra Ong said access to the Showgrounds had been critical to maintaining the scale and flexibility of the operation.

“Having a base like this allows us to support a large number of volunteers and keep the operation running smoothly day to day,” Ms Ong said.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of the Euroa Agricultural Society and the use of the Showgrounds — it’s made a real difference to what we’ve been able to achieve.”

The Euroa Agricultural Society has provided use of the grounds free of charge, with arrangements in place to manage increased use of utilities such as power, water and gas.

While the ongoing operation has required adjustments to regular use of the site, including bookings, events and committee meetings, the Society remains focused on supporting recovery for the broader agricultural community.

The society also acknowledges the support of the Euroa RSL and Euroa Third Age Club, which have provided an alternative meeting space during the ongoing BlazeAid operation.

Planning is well underway for the 2026 Euroa Agricultural Show on the weekend of 24-25 October.

BlazeAid is expected to remain based at the Showgrounds for several more months as recovery efforts continue.

Community members interested in volunteering can find more information at blazeaid.com.au/longwood