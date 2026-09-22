Show countdown now on

With exactly one month to go until the Euroa Agricultural Show, preparations are gathering pace for the main show day on Saturday 24 October, with horse and yard dog competitions continuing on Sunday 25 October. Online entries are now open across the show's 27 competition sections, with more than 1100 classes and events included in this year's schedule. Alongside the traditional favourites are several new and refreshed opportunities for 2026. Beef cattle return with a redeveloped section, while new pavilion classes include dawn or sunset photography, bushfire-themed artwork, recycled embroidery, and plenty of creative options for children. Whether entrants already know what they plan to exhibit or are simply curious about what might be available, it is worth taking some time to explore the full schedule. There are classes for experienced competitors, first-time exhibitors, children, and anyone keen to try something new. The main competition schedule, separate horse schedule, and online entry links are available online with printed copies of the main schedule able to be collected from Burtons IGA, Euroa Newsagency, and the Euroa Gazette office. Most online entries close at 11.59pm on Saturday 17 October. A small number of sections have different closing dates or entry arrangements, so entrants are encouraged to check the details for their section. Horse competitions will be held across both Saturday and Sunday, with entries taken on the day. Yard dog competitions will also run across both days, with entries managed separately through the Victorian Yard Dog Utility Farm Dog Association. For anyone who would like a hand submitting an online entry, free in-person assistance will be available at Euroa Library from midday to 4pm on Friday 9 October, Tuesday 13 October, Wednesday 14 October, Thursday 15 October, and Friday 16 October. Euroa Agricultural Society volunteers will be available during these sessions to help people navigate the online entry process. Those planning to attend Saturday's main show day can also purchase discounted early-bird adult and family gate tickets online now. Buying ahead offers a saving on admission and means one less thing to organise at the gate. Saturday 24 October is the main show day, featuring pavilion exhibits, livestock competitions, shearing, displays, entertainment, rides, showbags, food, and activities across the grounds. On Sunday 25 October, horse competitions will continue across the Euroa Showgrounds, while yard dog events will continue in the off-leash dog park area. Limited food and drink vendors will be available for competitors and spectators. Over the coming weeks, the Euroa Agricultural Society will reveal more of what is planned for the main show day, including entertainment, competition features, visitor information, and the full program. To view the competition schedules, submit an entry, or find further information, visit euroashow.org.au