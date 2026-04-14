Euroa's biggest event on the calendar each year has reached a turning point and is up for grabs for any organisation wishing to take a well-oiled machine deep into the future.

The Australian National Show and Shine Euroa, which last year celebrated its 25th year and is scheduled to be held on Sunday 4 October this year, has had its organising committee make way for some fresh legs to drive the event forwards.

At the first of its two-part AGM last Tuesday 8 April, the positions of president, vice president, treasurer, and secretary were vacated to make way for the next generation.

Outgoing president Donna Carroll said the popular event was now at a crossroads, with the option for it to either be suspended for 2026 or else have new people take on the show and continue the momentum.

The 'just add water' approach from the outgoing committee is warranted, with Mrs Carroll assuring the next organisers that a handover of the processes involved in managing the event would be a smooth transition.

"We have got it all documented, we have it all now streamlined, it is set up and ready to roll," Ms Carroll said.

"I have always said from the start of my involvement that that was something that needed doing.

"And we did it; it's ready to hand over."

Ms Carroll said she was exhausted from the two years she has had as president, and one year prior to that as vice president, and was now looking forward to settling in to her new community role helping the catering at BlazeAid for volunteers building bushfire-damaged farm fences.

"The Show and Shine is really there for the taking, for some club or organisation to approach us or we approach them, and who are willing to take this successful annual event into this year and beyond."

The Show and Shine has been a fixture on Euroa's calendar every October since 2001, growing into one of the region’s most anticipated automotive events.

What began as a modest local gathering has evolved into a well‑regarded show that attracts vehicle owners and enthusiasts from across northern Victoria and beyond.

Last year the show spilled from Sevens Creek Park into Euroa’s streets, transforming the town into a showcase of classic cars, hot rods, restored vehicles, and modern show cars, drawing steady crowds and contributing to the town’s springtime atmosphere.

The event has consistently reflected the strong community spirit of Euroa, and local volunteers, businesses, and service groups have played a central role in its organisation and ongoing success, ensuring the Show and Shine remains accessible, family‑friendly, and firmly grounded in the town’s identity.

Over time, the Show and Shine has also become an important economic and social occasion for the district.

The 2025 event drew approximately 800 vehicles on display and featured Dan 'Dixie' Kumurdian's 1981 DeLorean time machine as the Best in Show winner.

Major changes to last year's show were addressed at last week's AGM, namely the decision to move the event more out of Sevens Creek Park and into nearby streets.

"This was mainly due to safety concerns," Ms Carroll said.

"Insurance costs were going to be significantly higher if it was held primarily in the park, rather than on the streets; and council also had the ultimate veto to pull the event due to inclement weather.

"It helped simplify the show's set up, as did allocating each gate to different community groups to allow their self-management and an opportunity for them to do their own fundraising."

Ms Carroll said the show's budget at present was 'strong', only $500 down on the previous year, due mainly to the purchase of key assets that in previous years were borrowed.

However, she also cautioned that if all committee positions remained unfilled after the next meeting, then the committee would 'look to our options'.

"This would include closing down the event or allowing a takeover by professional or other organisations.

"We would much prefer of course to have it run by locals - to keep it local."

She said she was confident any new takeover would find the transition simple enough.

"It has a name, it has a brand, it is ready to go."

The second AGM will be held on Wednesday 6 May at 6.30pm in the Euroa Concert band Hall.