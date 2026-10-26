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'Shall we catch a play tonight?'

<p>NOTHING STAGED, YOUR HONOUR: Palm Beach Legal had all the hallmarks of why regional folk like their local stage theatre. Local cast, feel-good story, and affordable entertainment. PHOTO: Alison Hayes</p>\\n
<p>NOTHING STAGED, YOUR HONOUR: Palm Beach Legal had all the hallmarks of why regional folk like their local stage theatre. Local cast, feel-good story, and affordable entertainment. PHOTO: Alison Hayes</p>\\n

NOTHING STAGED, YOUR HONOUR: Palm Beach Legal had all the hallmarks of why regional folk like their local stage theatre. Local cast, feel-good story, and affordable entertainment. PHOTO: Alison Hayes

Stage theatre still a hit outside of the cities
October 26, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 27, 2026 • 04:53

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