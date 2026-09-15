Seniors enjoy first-class train dining experience

Members and guests of the Nagambie Seniors Club enjoyed a memorable day out on Friday 11 September when they travelled to the Bellarine Peninsula to experience the famous Q Train. The spring sunshine and blue skies made it a glorious day for an old-fashioned train ride on Australia’s famous rail restaurant. At Drysdale historic railway station, close to 100 passengers stepped into decommissioned Sunlander carriages from Queensland which were restored from 2016 and now form part of Australia's unique rail restaurant experience. The vintage train, hauled by a restored Class 24 steam locomotive 3620, travelled through the Bellarine countryside before reaching Queenscliff on the shores of Port Phillip Bay. The locomotive was originally made in Glasgow and was worked by the South African Railways until being moved to Australia. Since 2020, train enthusiasts have been able to enjoy this old style rail experience thanks to the engineers and crew of the vintage railway. The leisurely culinary journey featured a five-course gourmet menu, cooked on board by the chefs, and the seniors were very impressed with the delicious variety and tastes of each course as well as the exemplary hospitality. The trip also offered an insight into the work of the Bellarine Peninsula Railway volunteers who have spent decades maintaining locomotives, carriages, and infrastructure following the closure of the line as a public railway. Passengers learned how a long-held dream of combining heritage rail travel with fine dining eventually became reality through the dedication of railway enthusiasts and supporters. After a short break at Queenscliff station, the loco' moved to the other end of the train to lead the return journey back to Drysdale. This gave the passengers the chance to see the steam loco' up close and personal, and many found themselves reminiscing about train travel from years gone. Combining heritage rail travel, outstanding food, scenic views, and friendly service, the Q Train experience proved a highlight for all who attended and was warmly recommended by participants. It was like history in motion.