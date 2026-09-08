Second train return cut short

After technical issues disrupted the much-anticipated return of train services to Euroa Station last week, rail passengers have finally received some good news and some bad, with an ARTC track possession looming from this weekend. Although trains are once again stopping at Euroa in both directions after four months of disruption and then last week's two-day hiccup with Albury-bound services, the return will be short-lived as a major rail shutdown along the entire Sydney-Melbourne line will see replacement coaches returning. While the immediate concern for locals was resolved within 48 hours of last week's glitch (The Euroa Gazette 2 August), services this Friday 11 September will be as per usual before the four-day shutdown begins at 10:30pm. A minor hiccup on Monday 31 August left some passengers stranded when the 8.56am Albury-bound service passed through Euroa without stopping, unable to access Platform 1. By Thursday, however, word soon spread that trains were once again stopping in both directions, with passengers confidently boarding and alighting throughout the day. Monday's return was after a four-month suspension while major works were carried out on the Beveridge-to-Albury section of the project. The upcoming track possession will see work done on the level crossing in Euroa while a cavalcade of works is undertaken on the line between Sydney and Melbourne. According to ARTC, the works will target the main causes of delays, including temporary speed restrictions, track condition, and drainage issues. Removed speed restrictions at 11 locations will combine with other maintenance and upgrade works to reduce the intercity freight time by up to 30 minutes. Meantime, local construction remains underway across the broader station precinct, with works continuing on the Anderson Street underpass, expanded parking areas, new pedestrian links and accessibility improvements.