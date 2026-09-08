Scottish play casts a spell

By DAN SNOWDEN Euroa Secondary College's return to the stage proved that great theatre can be created with little more than talent, creativity and a willingness to take on a challenge. Director and ESC performing arts teacher James Jackson delivered a revelation with a thrilling one-hour adaptation of The Scottish Play, proving Shakespeare does not require elaborate staging to captivate an audience. Stripped back to its emotional core, the production of Macbeth demonstrated the power of clear storytelling, confident acting from the student cast and creative ingenuity. Mr Jackson's bold vision was expertly executed through the decision to keep the entire cast on stage throughout the performance, transitioning seamlessly between roles through the clever use of props and costumes. By maintaining Shakespeare's original text while streamlining the narrative, he found the perfect balance between accessibility and authenticity. "We are immensely proud of the students," Mr Jackson said. "They rose to the challenge, displaying aptitude and ability beyond even what they realised they were capable of. "Next year, we are looking forward to staging another production, particularly given the success of this one." Outstanding central performances came from Charles Downie, who commanded the stage as Macbeth, while Indigo Holloway was equally impressive as Lady Macbeth. The ensemble cast included Will Dunn, who brought depth to Banquo and convincingly portrayed the character's dramatic death scene. Lily McLean delivered a quietly assured performance as Fleance. Bonnie Carver was magnetic as Macduff, while Alina Lester brought regal authority to the role of Duncan. Audrey Leech took on the role of Malcolm, and Chloe Squires and Evie McMartin demonstrated impressive versatility across multiple roles. Chloe's performances as Donalbain, Lennox, and a murderer were particularly noteworthy. Mr Jackson's introduction of narrator roles was especially effective, helping to demystify Shakespeare's language while driving the plot forward. Z Holden, Matilda Hocking and Bonnie Carver also took on the roles of the Weird Sisters, bringing a welcome touch of dark humour to the production. Billie Wright and Hugo Klimpel rounded out the cast as the Doctor and Gentlewoman. Lighting and sound were expertly managed by Jeremiah Johnston, while Jennifer Hunter provided an artful introduction to the production. The production crew, drawn largely from ESC staff, also deserve recognition. Adrian Bright, Matthew Whittle, Lyarna Creek, Lynnda Heard, Stephanie Fry, Suzie Bates and Nicholas Lester all contributed creativity and resourcefulness behind the scenes. Generous support was also provided by the Bowerbird Op-Shop and Euroa Little Theatre Company, while talented student Levi Berry created the striking artwork for the production poster. The performances proved that a great story requires little more than talented performers, a committed team and a director with a clear vision. Euroa Secondary College's return to the stage was an outstanding success and a wonderful showcase of the talent within the school community.