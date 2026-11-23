Readers with an interest in science fiction and alternative history are invited to meet author Will Stuart when he visits Euroa Library tomorrow, Thursday 26 November. Stuart will speak about his latest novel, A Southern Light, an Australian-based science fiction story built around a simple but intriguing question: what if Australian history had unfolded differently? The novel follows a routine passenger flight departing Sydney which encounters an extraordinary southern lights event and is transported into another time. Forced to ditch into Botany Bay, the survivors find themselves alongside an old sailing ship and face the prospect of interacting with Captain James Cook and First Nations people living around the bay. The story explores how history may have changed if key events in Australia's colonisation had taken a different course. A Southern Light is Stuart's third book and he is currently writing a sequel. The Adelaide Hills-based author, who works as a teacher, will speak at Euroa Library from 11am. Bookings can be made through Goulburn Valley Libraries on 1300 374 765, by emailing euroa@gvlibraries.com.au, or via the events section of the library website.