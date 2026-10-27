Robertson and Hill shine in second wicket partnership

B GRADE The defending premiers continued their unbeaten start with another convincing victory at Friendlies, this time over Central Park St Brendan's Cricket Club (CPSTB). After winning the toss and electing to bat, Euroa posted 251, led by Josh Robertson's 80 from 83 balls and Lachie Hill's 70 from 74 deliveries. The pair combined for a brilliant 136-run second-wicket partnership, taking Euroa from 1/26 to 2/162. However, the dismissal of Robertson sparked a dramatic middle-order collapse, with Euroa slipping from 1/162 to 7/194, losing six wickets for just 32 runs. Lachie fell shortly afterwards for 70, before Jye Bjorksten, Mitch Gleeson, Jett Trotter, and Leo Murphy departed in quick succession. Ryan Hill helped steady the innings before providing some late fireworks, smashing 42 from just 21 balls, including three sixes, while Jordan Masters contributed a valuable 22. Despite losing Ryan at 8/228 and Archie Wilson at 9/235, Euroa pushed their total to 251 before Masters was the final wicket to fall. With the ball, Ollie Wilson claimed 3/44, Hill took 3/22, Archie finished with 2/13, and Robertson added 1/17. Trotter was exceptionally economical, conceding just seven runs from eight overs, including four maidens. Ollie and Ethan Saxon took two catches each, while Leo Murphy contributed a catch and a run-out. CPSTB were dismissed for 130, handing Euroa another convincing victory. Three matches, three wins. SCORECARD: Euroa 251 all out (43.2 overs) defeated CPSTB 130 all out (39.4 overs). C GRADE Euroa's C Grade travelled to Invergordon Recreation Reserve looking for their first victory of the season. Max Miller led the bowling attack with 2/16 from four overs, including a maiden, while Patrick Murphy claimed 2/43 from eight overs. Cooper Goodall finished with 1/42, captain Connor McCombe took 1/47, and Ollie Robertson collected 1/22. Phil Thompson and Miller contributed catches in the field. Chasing 250, Euroa produced their highest batting total of the season so far. McCombe led the way with 43 from 46 balls, while Mitchell Saunders made 41 from 49 deliveries. Rayan Moore continued the fight with 37 from 37 balls, combining with McCombe for an important 83-run fourth-wicket partnership. Miller added 12, Thompson made eight, Goodall contributed eight, and Jack Wilson finished unbeaten on two. Euroa were eventually dismissed for 177. Although the boys are still chasing their first victory, the batting improvement across the opening three rounds has been encouraging. Plenty of positives to build on as C Grade continues adjusting to the higher grade. SCORECARD: Invergordon 7/249 (40 overs) defeated Euroa 177 all out (38.4 overs). Coming Up: B Grade Euroa v Katandra and C Grade has the bye.