Roberta takes the tray

The arrival of spring was front and centre when members of the Euroa Garden Club gathered for their meeting on 21 August, celebrating one of the season's most colourful blooms. Club member Robyn Sheehan said August marked the beginning of a busy time in local gardens, with camellias providing some of the first strong displays of colour after winter. "'Gardening with Friends' is the motto of the Euroa Garden Club and encourages members to be aware of what to prepare in their garden and, in doing so, share plants, seedlings, bulbs, and cuttings," Ms Sheehan said. The sharing of plants remains an important part of club life, with members encouraged each month to contribute surplus bulbs, propagated plants, and gardening produce to a trading table run by club member Coral Cox. Ms Sheehan said 2026 had also seen members supporting people affected by the January bushfires. "This year has been especially busy helping friends, neighbours and the wider community to come to terms with their garden's losses by sharing plants," she said. Camellias were the focus of the August meeting, with members invited to bring blooms from their gardens to showcase the remarkable range of colours, forms, and varieties available. The club's annual Camellia Plate was awarded to Roberta Moser, whose display of three floating deep pink flowers impressed the judges. "Roberta's dedication to her garden is commendable," Ms Sheehan said. The display highlighted both the quality of local gardens and the enthusiasm of members as they prepare for the busy spring growing season.