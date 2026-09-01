RETURN OF TRAINS DERAILED

Passenger trains returned to Euroa on Monday morning after a four-month suspension, but celebrations were short-lived when the first Albury-bound service failed to stop at the town's only accessible platform. Passengers and curious onlookers gathered at Euroa Station to welcome the return of rail services following major Inland Rail works. At 8:34am, the Melbourne-bound service arrived and departed without issue, using Platform 1, currently the only platform accessible to passengers. However, when the first Albury-bound train approached from the south, it remained on the opposite track, slowing past the station's Platform 2 before continuing north without stopping. The 'slow express' passed by while surprised passengers and spectators watched on. Among them was Susanne Wright and husband Roman Kozlovski, who had planned a day trip to Wangaratta for some lunch and 'retail therapy'. "We would just like a day out in this nice weather," Susanne said. "We don't go to Wangaratta very often." "It's just a whistle stop, really," Roman said. A V/Line representative quickly arranged alternative transport, with the three affected passengers driven to Wangaratta by car. V/Line has since advised that Albury Line trains will not stop at Euroa or Benalla until 15 September while track works continue. Replacement coaches have now returned. Passengers travelling to Melbourne can board coach services from Euroa, while travellers from Melbourne will be required to transfer between trains and coaches at Seymour. Those travelling to Albury will continue to use replacement coaches, while passengers travelling from Albury will transfer between train and coach services at Wangaratta. The announcement means that for Euroa passengers, coaches remain the only option for another two weeks. The confusion followed a media announcement celebrating the resumption of passenger rail services after four months of disruption due to Inland Rail construction works. Euroa's station precinct has undergone significant changes during the shutdown period, including upgrades to the main platform and the opening of a new Railway Street car park and bus stop. Further work continues on the Anderson Street vehicle underpass, additional parking and platform facilities on the Elliott Street side of the station, pedestrian underpasses, lifts and connecting pathways. Inland Rail says the broader station upgrade project remains on track for completion early next year. Despite the confusion, Roman and Suzanne took the disruption in their stride. "Not everything works the first time," Roman said. "We're accepting of that; you've got to roll with the punches." Suzanne said the pair had been looking forward to becoming part of Euroa's first day back on the rail network. "We were excited to know we were the first two people," she said. "We had our tickets and all, but looked on with incredulity when it went past." After missing their intended train, the pair altered their plans. "We got a lift from some lovely John Holland folks and decided to go to Benalla in the finish instead of Wangaratta," Roman said. The surprises continued on the journey home. "On the way back we walked to the station and then found out that buses were replacing trains, so we had to wait another hour or so," Suzanne said. Roman said the experience had been frustrating but understandable. "We took it as it comes," he said. "I'm not surprised but at the same time I am surprised because the date had been announced, yet to get it wrong at this stage seems a bit ordinary. "But if it takes time to get done properly, then it gets done properly." The couple made the most of their unexpected change of plans, spending the day visiting Benalla's library, enjoying lunch, and even updating Roman's wardrobe at a couple of shops. "We embraced the day," Suzanne said. "It was lovely."