Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop René Ramirez RCJ as the ninth Bishop of Sandhurst, succeeding Shane Mackinlay who was made Archbishop of Brisbane in September 2025.

Bishop Ramirez, who hails from Gapan in the Philippines, has been a priest since June 1998 and was ordained bishop in Melbourne in February 2025.

His first assignment as a priest was as the Vocation Director for the Congregation of the Rogationists of the Heart of Jesus in the Philippines.

Having studied in the Philippines and Rome, he became the pastor of Holy Family Parish in October 2015, overseeing the Catholic communities of West Footscray, Maidstone, and Braybrook in the Archdiocese of Melbourne.

Before becoming an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Melbourne, Fr René served as Parish Priest of Shepparton South and Nagambie and as supervising priest at Rushworth.

In a letter to clergy and constituents of the diocese, the Very Rev. Dr Brian Boyle said Bishop René was an 'excellent shepherd'.

“He is looking forward to returning and I am sure all the people of our Diocese will give him a warm welcome home,” Dr Boyle said.

Bishop Ramirez said he felt humbled by the appointment and was grateful to the pontiff for his trust and confidence in him.

“I come to the faithful of Sandhurst as a servant—prepared to listen, walk with you, and share in the journey of faith as we follow the Gospel together."