Relay For Life 'number one' in Victoria as $100K reached

The Euroa community has rallied behind Relay For Life in astounding fashion, smashing through its revised target, and then surging past $100,000 as hundreds of participants completed the 24-hour challenge at Euroa Showgrounds on the weekend of 7-8 November. Organisers had originally set their sights on $120,000, however concerns about the impact of January's bushfires and ongoing economic pressures saw the target reduced to $80,000 before the event. The local community then responded by reaching that revised target on Friday afternoon. Organiser Bibby Simmons said those behind the event were thrilled when $100,000 was passed on day one of the event, with online donations, EFTPOS takings and raffle proceeds still being counted. "We reached the $80,000 before the event opening," she said. "Then yesterday at around 3pm we reached $100,000. "I originally hoped in my heart we would raise more than $80,000, so I'm absolutely stoked, and that it's still climbing." The achievement came as 24 teams completed the event, walking through the day and night in support of people affected by cancer. Bibby challenged herself to run five kilometres every hour for 24 hours, a challenge she almost completed, and said personal goals and fundraising were only part of the story. Having spent the two days speaking with participants and families, she said the sheer number of people affected by cancer had been overwhelming. "I've lived in this community forever and I've known some of the stories," she said. "But within the 24 hours that I've just had, I've heard more stories than I even knew about. "The amount of people who are affected, or have family, or have lost someone, that we don't know about, that's the incredible part." Cancer Council Victoria community giving coordinator Grant Stutsel said Euroa's result was one of the strongest in the country this year. "This is certainly the exception," he said. "I think this is number four in Australia for the year and number one in Victoria for the year, which is simply amazing from a community of about 4,000 people. "It is simply stunning." Mr Stutsel said Cancer Council funding supported prevention programs, cancer research, and support services, including the Cancer Information and Support Service on 13 11 20, which remains in high demand, particularly in regional areas. He described the atmosphere throughout the event as uniquely regional. "The whole community has gotten on board," he said. "I've almost felt guilty because I've had so little to do because the guys have been so on it. "It's been such a friendly, engaging, but such a close-knit community." One of the many personal stories behind the fundraising effort belonged to Tegan Nedelkos, who formed a team of 15 family members and friends after being diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer at the age of 39. The Kilmore resident said Relay For Life was an opportunity to continue raising awareness and supporting research while being supported by those around her. Her team included four cancer survivors and, in Tegan's words, "mostly dancing mums", whose fundraising efforts included raffles, sponsorship, and community support. Another local team, representing the Euroa Croquet Club, raised almost $8,000 after one of its members received a serious cancer diagnosis this year. Team member Anne Murray said club members rallied behind their friend and sought support from family and friends. "People have been very generous," she said. As walkers completed their final laps on Sunday morning, Mr Stutsel said one of the most powerful moments remained the candlelight ceremony held overnight. "Walking laps in silence and seeing all the candles lit up is such an emotional time," he said. "You have so many people remembering and celebrating their loved ones who might not be here anymore, or who are fighting a good fight." While final figures are yet to be confirmed, organisers remain hopeful the eventual total could climb significantly higher in coming days.