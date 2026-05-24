The Wangaratta fire brigade has celebrated 150 years of service.

They marked the sesquicentennial with a gala dinner attended by brigade members past and present on Saturday, 16 May and a morning tea with a special vehicle dedication on Sunday,17 May - 150 years to the day the brigade was formed.

Wangaratta-based CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook also joined in the celebrations.

The brigade’s annual service awards were also held across the weekend with up to 400 years of total service to the brigade recognised.

The emergency service was born out of a need in the community for an organised fire service in 1876, with 21 members signing up in the first meeting.

From that meeting, Wangaratta Fire Brigade has been operating in many iterations and is now a co-located brigade with Fire Rescue Victoria on Handley Street.

Reflecting on the milestone, captain Jason Allisey said the celebrations were an opportunity to come together to recognise the role the brigade has played in the community for 150 years.

“The brigade has been an integral part of the local community since 1876, and we’re proud of the role it has played in supporting and protecting the community for so many years," he said.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a strong brigade culture and a really positive relationship with our co-located FRV crews.

“The celebrations were a chance to recognise the generations of members who have contributed to the brigade and helped shape what it is today.”

The morning tea included a vehicle dedication in honour of past brigade member Peter Leach who was an active member of the brigade for more than 50 years.

His name is now forever commemorated on the brigade’s Mobile Command Vehicle.

“It is a fitting tribute to Peter and a way for us to keep his memory alive,” Mr Allisey said.

“He was instrumental in our Mobile Control Unit and spent many hours ensuring the smooth running of the vehicles and training of members.

“Peter was a prominent member here at Wangaratta.

“He put his hand up for anything and was a fantastic mentor to the young ones coming through the junior program.

“He was appreciated by all in the brigade and the local community.”

A display of the Wangaratta brigade's historic vehicles was enjoyed by past and present members at its Handley Street headquarters.

The brigade has been at the frontline of many major emergencies both local, across the state and interstate, including the 1940 Flour Mill fire, 1985 Chiltern large gas tanker fire and the 1971 New South Wales fires.

Most recently, the brigade sent strike teams to assist with the Longwood, Corowa and Walwa fires.

Looking ahead, Mr Allisey said he hopes to see membership continue to grow, while supporting current members to build and maintain their skills.