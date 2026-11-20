Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre (WSAC) will undergo market testing as council examines whether the facility is being operated as efficiently as possible. Rural City of Wangaratta chief executive officer Matt Nelson said the review did not signal any decision to hand management of the facility to a private operator. Instead, he said council wanted to compare its operating model with what could be offered by the broader market. "We need to, as the name suggests around market testing, see where we're at," Mr Nelson said. The assessment forms part of a wider review program that will eventually cover all 27 council services. Mr Nelson said the first step was to obtain pricing information from potential operators. If significant benefits were identified, council could then consider a more detailed tender process. He said any future decision would involve more than a simple cost comparison. "What you've got to weigh up is not just all about cost," he said. Mr Nelson said the centre delivered a wide range of community benefits, including learn-to-swim programs, fitness activities, social connection opportunities, and major sporting events. He said those outcomes would need to be considered alongside any financial assessment. Director corporate services Sarah Brindley said centre staff had already been informed of the process. She said no council decision had been made regarding the future management of the facility. "I've been very clear with staff, we're very proud of what they've achieved," Ms Brindley said. She said the exercise would provide useful information regardless of the outcome. "It will be some very helpful learnings for us as a minimum of going through this exercise," she said. Ms Brindley noted the challenges associated with operating a major aquatic facility. She said utility costs alone exceeded $600,000 a year, and those unavoidable costs were one reason aquatic centres were commonly operated by councils rather than private businesses. Mr Nelson said the facility had continued to grow since council assumed direct management. He pointed to increasing memberships, expanded programming and major events hosted at the precinct. The centre recently received gold accreditation from Surf Life Saving Victoria for aquatic safety standards. Mr Nelson said the facility remained one of the region's most important sporting and recreation assets. "There is no decision that's been made that we're getting out of the WSAC business," he said. "But it is important that we continue to test where we're at with where the market's at as well." He said market testing represented the first stage of that process and was designed to ensure the council continued delivering value for money while maintaining community outcomes. The rural city assumed management of the centre in 2020 from YMCA which managed the facility since 2002. Although the running of the facility faced extensive challenges during and post Covid, council has reported an increase in memberships by 30 per cent, and Learn to Swim grew to 750 participants, along with more regional swimming and basketball events.