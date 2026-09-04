Pledge to return Country Roads and Bridges program

The Victorian Coalition will reintroduce the Country Roads and Bridges program - worth $1.5 million per annum to each regional council - if elected to government at the state election this November. As part of a $288m investment each year, Victoria's 48 rural and regional councils will receive funding each every year for four years for local roads and bridge upgrades, improving local roads and putting downward pressure on rates at a time when cost-of-living is biting. The funding is in addition to the Liberals and Nationals’ recent pledge to invest $5 billion to repair and rebuild Victoria’s roads, eliminate one million potholes and re-establish a proper, planned system of preventative road maintenance. Shadow Minister for Local Government Bev McArthur made the announcement today at the Rural Councils Victoria Conference on Friday morning. “Having travelled across the vast majority of Victoria’s rural shires and regional cities, I have seen firsthand the urgent need for more investment in local roads and bridges,” Ms McArthur said. “The Liberals and Nationals have listened and a Wilson-led government will help councils get the basics right across rural and regional Victoria.” She said the program will provide councils with funding certainty and allow local government to determine which road and bridge projects are the highest priority in their communities, rather than forcing councils to compete for limited funding through a grants process. “The previous Liberal and Nationals government’s Country Roads and Bridges Program gave councils the funding certainty to plan and deliver local infrastructure works their communities rely on,” Ms McArthur said. “Labor abolished this important program in 2015 and has refused to restore it, despite a clear recommendation from the Parliamentary Inquiry into Local Government Funding and Services.” The announcement follows a Labor government pledge to invest an extra $352m to double the number of potholes fixed this year, from 250,000 to 500,000. A government spokesperson said the funding will be ready for this 'repair season', when the rain events reduce. "Most of the potholes will be removed over the second half of this year and into January, when it’s driest," the spokesperson said. Crews are targeting key arterials across the state – including the Geelong Ring Road, Western Highway, Calder Highway and Princes Highway – plus regional roads. Some $112m the deferment of three level crossings removal projects will help pay for the extra work to fix potholes. Premier Ben Carroll said "this is absolutely where Victorians want to see their money spent – it is my priority”. “The condition of our roads is not good enough,” he said. Regional Cities Victoria said the funding to fix the potholes was long overdue and warned that the problem would not be fixed over one summer. "Years of chronic underinvestment have left too many regional roads at the point where they need rebuilding, not simply another temporary repair," RCV chair Cr Ben Blain said. "RCV will continue to call for a $2 billion Regional Roads Package over four years – an additional $500 million every year above existing road maintenance funding – to begin the long-term task of restoring the state’s regional road network," he Mr Blain said. "For years, regional Victorians have watched billions in cost overruns absorbed by Melbourne’s Big Build while the roads connecting our communities, farms, businesses and freight networks have continued to deteriorate. "What regional Victoria now needs is a sustained, long-term commitment to rebuilding safer roads that are fit for the people and industries that rely on them."