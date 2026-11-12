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Nine-way battle for Benambra

<p>VOTES TO BE CAST: Early voting will begin next week as nine candidates for Benambra will battle it out for the seat.</p>\\n
<p>VOTES TO BE CAST: Early voting will begin next week as nine candidates for Benambra will battle it out for the seat.</p>\\n

VOTES TO BE CAST: Early voting will begin next week as nine candidates for Benambra will battle it out for the seat.

Benambra’s largest ever field to contest 2026 Victorian election, with new MP set to take seat
Bailey Zimmermann
November 12, 2026 • 04:00

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