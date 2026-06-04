Police are urging snow-goers and holidaymakers this long weekend to drive to the conditions and practice fitting snow chains where appropriate, warning unpredictable winter weather and driver fatigue can leave motorists stranded.

The warning comes as Victoria Police launch Operation Regal, a four-day blitz across the state’s roads.

With the state’s snow season kicking off this weekend, major roads heading to Alpine areas will be targeted, as well as highways and freeways to regional holiday hotspots.

Wangaratta Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said the biggest mistakes drivers can make is trying to learn how to fit snow chains for the first time on the side of a freezing road.

“If they've never fitted snow chains before, they need to practise doing it before they go up there,” he said.

“They need to get the advice before they go up the hills and before they're in a position where they're on the side of the road in poor weather conditions trying to put snow chains on.”

At the beginning of the snow season last year, several vehicles and 13 people were rescued after being trapped on the road to Mount Hotham.

Snr Sgt Gillespie said a hidden factor of snow travel can also be added fatigue, with people often underestimating the physical exertion of a day on the slopes.

“Then they expect to be able to drive themselves a considerable distance home in poor weather conditions, and they're already well fatigued,” he said.

“They need to just prepare themselves not only for the drive up to the snow fields, but also the drive home after they've had that real physical exertion over their trip to the snow.

“People who are traveling some distance need to be aware that when traveling in poor weather conditions, your travel times end up being extended.

“Fatigue can set in if they haven't planned their journey appropriately.”

Snr Sgt Gillespie warned conditions can change instantly in the Alpine areas and people needed to keep an eye on weather forecasts and predictions throughout their journeys.

There have been 109 lives lost on Victorian roads in 2026, and while this is currently trending down compared to last year, police are pleading with motorists to avoid being complacent over the coming weeks.

A total 63 lives were lost on Victorian roads during winter (June to August) last year, including 15 pedestrians and 12 motorcyclists.

Police are urging motorists to take extra care and pay attention behind the wheel, particularly with reduced daylight hours and wet weather impacting road visibility and conditions.

Police will be focused on speeding, distraction and impaired driving this King’s Birthday long weekend, which has been identified as a high-risk period on Victoria’s roads.

With several events and festivals scheduled across state over the weekend, including the King Valley Weekend Fit For a King, police will also prioritise roadside alcohol and drug testing, with motorists warned to expect to be tested anywhere, anytime.

“Impaired driving unfortunately continues to trend during the King's Birthday long weekend, and we do see issues in relation to drink and drug driving,” Snr Sgt Gillespie said.

“If you intend on drinking, separate the driving and have a designated driver, if you intend on consuming any sort of drugs, do not drive at all.”

Snr Sgt Gillespie advised locals to be wary of the expected increase in visitation across the region for the weekend.

Operation Regal starts at 12:01am on Friday 6 June and ends at 11:59pm on Monday 8 June 2026.