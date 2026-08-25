Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim

Two life-sized stone pillars now stand at the Wangaratta police station to honour fallen officers Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart, as family, comrades and the wider community gathered on Tuesday to mark one year of profound grief and enduring legacy. Many dignitaries including Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush, families and loved ones of both Neal and Vadim and hundreds of police and emergency service members paid their respects at an emotional service. The unveiled memorial garden featured two life-sized stone pillars accompanied by birch trees. SET IN STONE: A plaque commemorating both Neal and Vadim's service. Detective Senior Sergeant Mick Drew said the pillars were distinct yet inseparable, representing the two different lives Neal and Vadim lived before coming together on 26 August 2025. “Like the stone from which they are formed, their memory is steadfast, like the trees that shelter them, their legacy continues to grow,” he said. SHOW OF LOVE: Dirk Wendt, one of Neal's best mates, lays a wreath with his dogs Beau and Ivy, who were related to Neal's late dog Jimmy. “Let this memorial inspire courage, unity and service, and as a representative sign between police and our community.” There is also an automated watering dog bowl to welcome any passing dogs to stop for a drink, honouring Neal’s love of animals, nature and his habit of always greeting and sharing food with any dog he encountered. IN MEMORY: Shane and Jackie Dellavedova, uncle and auntie of Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart. Wreaths were laid by various family members, loved ones and representatives of local and state emergency services. Leading Senior Constable Paul Campbell worked with Thommo for many years in the Wangaratta CIU, and said the memorial reflected his great mate perfectly. “I look at this impressive memorial, I see strength, I see character, I see an imposing style, it’s not highly polished or without imperfection,” he said. FULL BLOOM: Wreaths were laid by representatives of local and state emergency services. “It's real, it's natural and it's strong. Neal was real, he was natural, and he was strong." "I admired Neal's value of respect, he didn't use his formidable stature, he didn't care who you were, your rank or the interview commitment; he didn't raise his voice or talk down on people because he understood the value of respect." EMOTIONS RUN HIGH: Leading Senior Constable Paul Campbell remembers his mate fondly. Led Sen Const Campbell remarked on Thommo’s love for the outdoors and his respectful code and strict rules for hunting and fishing. "You got to return the first fish caught, you only take what you don't eat, and you care for the animal with respect,” he said. Acting Commander Peta Barrett of the Public Order Response Team, where Vadim was last stationed, said Vadim demonstrated a genuine commitment to his colleagues and serving the community throughout his short but impactful career. LEGACY: Detective Senior Sergeant Mick Drew and Chief Commissioner Mike Bush unveiling the memorial garden. “He had an infectious energy, the kind that could lift a room, ease tension, and bring people together," she said. “His courage will be honoured, but above all else he will never be forgotten." Act Comm Barrett said Vadim’s family would often use the phrase “doing a Vadim”, referring to the remarkable way opportunities opened for him. TRIBUTE: Many tributes were made in the laying of wreaths. “He was kind, he was compassionate, he was genuine, he cared and took time to connect,” she said. “Whether you knew him for years or just met him briefly, he had a way of making you feel valued." A second memorial service will be held in Bright on Wednesday at 10am, with a permanent tribute to be unveiled in acknowledgement of the fallen officers who deployed from the Bright police station this time last year. During the service, Park Street in Bright will be closed from 9:30am until 11:30am. A livestream will be available via the Victoria Police website. Neal, 59, and Vadim, 35, were part of a team of 10 executing a search warrant to arrest Dezi Freeman at his makeshift Rayner Track, Porepunkah property on 26 August 2025. The pair were shot dead while a third officer was significantly injured. The incident sparked Australia’s biggest manhunt in its history, which ended six months later when police tracked Freeman to a Thologolong property where he was fatally shot after holding a gun to police on 30 March 2026.