The historic Wangaratta Woollen Mills is set to be the site of the rural city’s newest retail destination following the sale of a 15,000 square metre site, to be known as the Wangaratta Woolstores precinct.

The property was acquired off market by national developer Accord purchasing from Colliers Retail Middle Markets, in conjunction with local agent Garry Nash & Co Real Estate.

It’s proposed the site will be repurposed into a contemporary large format retail precinct of national and regional stores while retaining key elements of its heritage significance.

The 15,000 square metre space is set to comprise showroom tenancies available ranging from 600-4,000 square metres.

The Woolstores will be anchored by a new 5000 square metre Harvey Norman store, relocating from its Murphy Street premises and expanding its Wangaratta presence.

Construction is anticipated to commence mid-next year, with a grand opening planned for 2028.

Retail Leasing at Colliers manager Nathan Brown said the development will be the rural city’s biggest ever retail transformation.

“Regional satellite cities in Victoria, traditionally overlooked by major brands, are now outperforming expectations and attracting increased retailer interest as operators look to diversify beyond metropolitan constraints,” he said.

“The Wangaratta Woolstores precinct will play a key role in meeting this demand by delivering contemporary large format retail, reducing the need for residents to travel to Shepparton, Albury and Wodonga for bulky-goods and household purchases.”

Long recognised as a landmark of the rural city since its establishment in 1923, the Wangaratta Woollen Mills Textile Avenue site went up for sale in early 2025 in the hopes of bringing Wangaratta’s large retail presence in line with other regional Victorian cities.

Mr Brown said the Woolstores site will allow Wangaratta to grow while representing its history.

“Repurposing this landmark location ensures the heritage of the former Woollen Mills is retained, while delivering modern retail amenity that supports local jobs, choice and convenience,” he said.

Colliers data has found regional Victorian satellite cities like Wangaratta were increasingly emerging as some of Australia’s strongest performing large format retail markets, underpinned by rapid population growth, constrained supply pipelines and intensifying retailer expansion.

The Colliers Retail Leasing team has been appointed to secure pre-commitments from national and regional retailers for the new Wangaratta Woolstores precinct.

The development forms part of a new precinct structure plan and is expected to deliver a broader mix of LFR tenants, establishing a new retail destination for Wangaratta and the surrounding region.