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Helen Haines loses both legs, but she is "alive and stable"

<p>A FIGHTER: Helen Haines lost both her legs after being hit by a car on Monday, but is \"stable\", said her husband Phil Haines on Wednesday evening.</p>\\n
<p>A FIGHTER: Helen Haines lost both her legs after being hit by a car on Monday, but is \"stable\", said her husband Phil Haines on Wednesday evening.</p>\\n

A FIGHTER: Helen Haines lost both her legs after being hit by a car on Monday, but is "stable", said her husband Phil Haines on Wednesday evening.

Helen's husband Phil confirmed Dr Haines had lost her second leg Wednesday afternoon
Bailey Zimmermann
October 21, 2026 • 07:00
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 07:29

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