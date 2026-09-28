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Garry Cook takes lead of CFA ahead of El Nino summer

<p>EXCITED FOR THE CHALLENGE: CFA\\'s new chief officer Garry Cook is hoping bring his knowledge and experience volunteering and working with local brigades in the Wangaratta and Alpine areas to the top job when he takes over in a few weeks\\' time. PHOTO: Paul McCully</p>\\n
<p>EXCITED FOR THE CHALLENGE: CFA\\'s new chief officer Garry Cook is hoping bring his knowledge and experience volunteering and working with local brigades in the Wangaratta and Alpine areas to the top job when he takes over in a few weeks\\' time. PHOTO: Paul McCully</p>\\n

EXCITED FOR THE CHALLENGE: CFA's new chief officer Garry Cook is hoping bring his knowledge and experience volunteering and working with local brigades in the Wangaratta and Alpine areas to the top job when he takes over in a few weeks' time. PHOTO: Paul McCully

Upgrades to an aging CFA fleet and volunteer welfare the top priorities for CFA’s new chief officer.
Bailey Zimmermann
September 28, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, October 1, 2026 • 06:01

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