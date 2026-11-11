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Fire Danger Period set to begin in Wangaratta, most of North East

<p>PREPARE YOUR PROPERTIES: CFA officials are urging property owners to prepare for the beginning of the local Fire Danger Period, having already been sent out to multiple out-of-control burn-offs in the area due to dry conditions. </p>\\n
<p>PREPARE YOUR PROPERTIES: CFA officials are urging property owners to prepare for the beginning of the local Fire Danger Period, having already been sent out to multiple out-of-control burn-offs in the area due to dry conditions. </p>\\n

PREPARE YOUR PROPERTIES: CFA officials are urging property owners to prepare for the beginning of the local Fire Danger Period, having already been sent out to multiple out-of-control burn-offs in the area due to dry conditions.

Wangaratta, Benalla and Mansfield LGAs will be under fire restrictions from 23 November
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 11, 2026 • 02:00

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