Council outlines achievements and future challenges in annual report

Wangaratta council has highlighted a year of major infrastructure investment, environmental initiatives and long-term planning while acknowledging the financial pressures facing local government. The 2025-26 Annual Report was considered for adoption by councillors this week and provides a detailed look at the municipality’s performance, financial position and strategic achievements over the past 12 months. Home to more than 30,000 residents, the Rural City of Wangaratta continued to invest in projects aimed at supporting population growth, economic development and community wellbeing. Mayor Irene Grant said the year was marked by significant progress despite a challenging operating environment. Key planning milestones included the adoption of the Council Plan 2025-2029 and Community Vision 2045, which establish priorities for the municipality’s future development and service delivery. Council also supported housing growth through the approval of 169 residential lots and continued work on strategic planning initiatives designed to accommodate future population increases while protecting the municipality’s rural character. Major infrastructure projects progressed during the year, including flood mitigation works, the Wareena Park Oval upgrade, the Ivones Lane Bridge replacement and reconstruction work on Swan Street. The completed Wareena Park Oval project delivered improved facilities for community sport and recreation, while flood mitigation projects continued to strengthen the municipality’s resilience to future flood events. Environmental sustainability remained a strong focus. More than 7200 native plants were established across the municipality, while about 11,800 purple glass recycling bins were rolled out as part of Victoria’s recycling reforms. The new glass recycling service collected about 130 tonnes of glass during its first year of operation. Council also reported that all of its electricity is now sourced from renewable energy. Community facilities continued to attract strong patronage. The Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre recorded more than 453,000 visits during the year, while the Wangaratta Art Gallery attracted almost 38,000 visitors. More than 33,000 tickets were sold through the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre and the library recorded more than 183,000 loans. Council also distributed $166,000 through its Community Grants Program, supporting projects ranging from accessibility upgrades to community festivals. The year marked a significant organisational transition with the appointment of chief executive officer Matt Nelson, who commenced in April following the departure of long-serving CEO Brendan McGrath. Financially, council reported an operating deficit of $11.6 million compared with a $4.9 million surplus the previous year. The result was influenced by a number of one-off costs and accounting adjustments. Despite the deficit, council’s liquidity position strengthened significantly. Its working capital ratio increased to 205 per cent, well above the target benchmark, reflecting strong cash reserves and the early receipt of Financial Assistance Grant funding. Council manages more than $927 million in assets, including roads, bridges, footpaths, drainage systems, buildings and community facilities. Looking ahead, the report identifies ageing infrastructure, rising construction and maintenance costs, workforce challenges and increasing community expectations as major issues facing the organisation. Council says it will continue focusing on asset renewal, service efficiency, governance and long-term financial sustainability while advocating for external funding to support future infrastructure and community projects.