Three determined Euroa Primary School students put their endurance and training to the test on Friday 12 June at the Sport Victoria Regional Cross Country, which is part of the statewide pathway that progresses from local events through to regional and, ultimately, state level competition.

Hudson K, Will, and Emmie proudly represented their school against some of the strongest young runners from across the region.

The trio had spent weeks preparing for the event, building their fitness and confidence in the lead-up to what is one of the key fixtures on the primary school sporting calendar.

Their hard work paid off with impressive performances across the board.

Hudson led the way with an outstanding run to finish fifth, a result that not only reflects his commitment and determination, but also earns him a place at the state championships early next term.

Emmie also delivered a terrific effort, crossing the line in 25th place after a strong and determined run.

Will rounded out the team’s results, finishing 32nd and demonstrating resilience and persistence throughout the race.

Regional cross country events bring together the top qualifiers from earlier district and division competitions, making every race highly competitive and a significant achievement simply to reach this level.

The performances of all three students highlight both their personal dedication and the growing strength of cross country running at Euroa Primary School.

The school community will be cheering Hudson on as he takes the next step against the best young runners from across Victoria.

All three students represented Euroa Primary School with pride.