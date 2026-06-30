Strathbogie Shire Council is rolling out a recycling program aimed at helping fire-affected residents dispose of damaged plastic water tanks and polypipe.

The initiative will allow materials salvaged from fire-impacted properties to be collected and recycled, rather than sent to landfill.

Strathbogie Shire Mayor Scott Jeffery said the program had been developed in response to ongoing recovery needs in the community.

“This free waste disposal program has been developed in response to ongoing recovery needs identified by local landholders, community groups and environmental stakeholders,” he said.

Many properties still contain fire-damaged tanks and infrastructure that have melted, collapsed or become unsafe following the bushfire.

The program originated with the Euroa Arboretum's Jemma Norman, who had already been exploring plastic recycling options in her own work and said the idea gained traction soon after the fires.

“I’d already been looking at P5 plastic recycling through the nursery,” Ms Norman said.

“Someone mentioned plastic polytank recycling about a week after the fire,” she said.

Ms Norman, who is facilitator of Longwood Plains Conservation Management Network, spoke with industry contacts to determine what would make the process viable.

“I asked all the questions of the providers, what processes they needed and I networked and contacted all the right players including the shire,” she said.

She credited council staff, particularly waste manager Jason Morris, for supporting the project.

“I could not have done it without Jason Morris the shire’s waste manager — he got right behind it," she said.

"He’s a bit of a bulldog with the program.”

Ms Norman said the initiative showed what could be achieved when community ideas are supported.

“For me it highlights the role that community, and community ideas, can play in helping council and private enterprise,” she said.

The recycling process involves chipping the salvaged plastic and reprocessing it into polymer beads, which can be resold or used to manufacture new plastic products.

Cr Jeffery said the project had been several months in development, with council awaiting Environment Protection Authority approvals before proceeding.

He said achieving compliance across collection, transport and recycling had been a key milestone for what is a new waste stream.

“Council’s waste team has initiated a practical and environmentally responsible solution,” he said.

“By involving key industry partners, we can help affected residents clear their properties and ensure these materials are recycled rather than sent to landfill.”

The program is being delivered in partnership with industry operators and the Longwood Plains Conservation Management Network.

Cr Jeffery said the initiative was the first of its kind in Victoria and provided a cost-effective solution for both residents and council.

“Our waste team is leading the way with a common problem in bushfire clean-up,” he said.

The service will be offered free of charge to eligible fire-affected residents from July 1, with materials accepted at the Euroa Transfer Station.

Residents with larger loads are encouraged to contact council in advance to assist with planning and coordination.

Council will also track volumes of recovered material as part of the program to monitor its effectiveness.

Further information is available via council’s website or at the Euroa Recovery Hub.