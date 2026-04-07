It started as an idea that would bring attention to the world's indifference with waste, and finally became what is sure to be a returning event in the future.

The Euroa Rotary Club's adventurous art event RAGE Recycled Art Exhibition popped up at five sites last Thursday 2 April and closes today Wednesday 8 April at 4pm.

It is not to be missed, and if the Saturday numbers of over 300 people visiting all venues are any indication, it seems Euroa will see a return of this unique spectacle.

Over 80 select pieces from some of the state's best artists have found their way to Euroa and have been set up in exhibits at Kloft's Shed, St Paul's Church hall, Old Gamble's Nursery, Sheila's Art Gallery, and the Euroa Arboretum.

Countless locals and visitors to Euroa over the long weekend took the opportunity to see the expertise of artists making the most of recycled waste.

Featuring works made from rusted steel, baling twine, non-recyclable plastic, and even used paintbrushes, RAGE (Regional Art Group Euroa) succeeded in what the group calls its 'major celebration' on the war on waste, by tapping into the creativity, innovation, and talent thriving both inside and outside local communities, showcasing artworks that use discarded materials to reimagine their original purpose.

Rotary's Helen Waterworth said she was 'pumped' at the prospect of the exhibition's success, and praised the many people who brought the event together.

"We did think in January we couldn't get this up but the shire getting behind us really helped- and here we are today," Ms Waterworth said.

"And the works are really mind bending, the innovation, the cleverness.

"It's creating another hub.

"All of the wonderful work that Shirley (Saywell) has done here next door to the fire recovery hub has created another space for people to come together."

At the event's opening on Thursday at Sheila's Gallery, local art critic Peter Hill and landscape artist Ann Cremean announced the $3000 first prize was won by Mandy Gunn for her artwork Pillars of Wisdom, a piece created from a cut and woven Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Other top entries highlighted by the judges included Janet Fogarty for her bird piece Twatcher, the Twitcher Watcher and Glenn Burnside's Steam Queen & The Suds Reactor, an eclectic piece of visual chaos that needs to be seen to be appreciated.

One of the many organisers - and local artist - Helen Brook said the turnout of visitors was beyond expectations, with Kloft's Shed drawing 216 visitors on Sunday.

"It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant, just amazing," Ms Brook said.

"On Saturday, the street was pumping, it was incredible, just so incredible to see, and out at the Arb, I think they have sold about five out of eight pieces already.

"The promotion has also been brilliant because people have been waiting for it; they've heard about it; they read about it, and they have no idea of what you can do with waste."

Ms Brook said a lot of locals were bringing families with them for the exhibition and that one of her own exhibits drew the attention of the family of the donor of an old screen door.

"She didn't recognise it, I had to convince her."

Al Phemister hosted workshops on Saturday, showing people how to turn waste wire and other pieces of rubbish into sculptures and said waste should always be used for art 'where possible', putting a more philosophical slant on the argument.

"We look at our lifestyle and think there are so many things we can do better," Mr Phemister said.

"I believe that this much-needed change of attitude on waste won’t come from the top but will be driven by us.

"People need to realise that government and councils get on board with new ideas when we - the people - actually want to make a difference ourselves.

"I say to people that I love my local council because they are prepared to do anything their local community want.

"We need to lead our governments."

According to Ms Brook, the exhibition will always be focussed on recycling and that chatter among Rotarians during the week-long event involved a lot of 'nodding' with respect to next year.

"They have all been very excited for the future," Ms Brook said.

"It has a lot of promise."

For as long as the exhibition stands as a testament to artistic excellence that celebrates both imagination and environmental stewardship, we can all hope that Rotary is as keen as the artworks' audience to return the event in 2027.

Not too late to have a look

The five sites where you can still (just) catch a glimpse of RAGE are:

• St Paul's Hall (1A Clifton Street)

• Old Gambles Nursery (Vacant Block, Cnr Binney St and Alex McMasters Lane)

• Sheila's Art Gallery (52-54 Binney Street)

• Old Klofts Garage Site (38 Railway St/Top of Binney St)

• Euroa Arboretum (76 Main Road)