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RAE receives AusNet grants for solar upgrades

<p>EMERGENCY ENERGY: RAE has received grants to install solar panels at the Avenel Memorial Hall and Avenel Recreation Reserve. PHOTO: Pixabay </p>\\n
<p>EMERGENCY ENERGY: RAE has received grants to install solar panels at the Avenel Memorial Hall and Avenel Recreation Reserve. PHOTO: Pixabay </p>\\n

EMERGENCY ENERGY: RAE has received grants to install solar panels at the Avenel Memorial Hall and Avenel Recreation Reserve. PHOTO: Pixabay

October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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