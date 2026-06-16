By ANDY WILSON

The Sir Edward ‘Weary’ Dunlop Awards are not reserved for the loudest voices or the most obvious school leaders.

More often, they find those who lead without title—students whose influence sits in the day‑to‑day, in how they treat others when no one is watching.

Nagambie's Aiden Aisbett-Wray is one of those students.

Now in his first year at Seymour Secondary College, Aiden was recognised for the impact he made last year at Nagambie Primary School, where his quiet consistency left an impression that extended well beyond any formal role.

The school's assistant principal Kim Pollock said Aiden’s leadership was something that revealed itself naturally across all areas of school life.

“He is incredibly selfless,” she said.

“Even though he didn’t have a leadership role at the school, he was such a natural leader in other ways.

“He’s very resilient—nothing was too hard for him.

"He just bounces back from anything and can always be relied upon to do the right thing.”

While his character stood out, Ms Pollock said his application to his studies had also been a feature of his final year.

“He worked very hard and definitely improved in his final year,” she said.

At home, that same awareness of others is something Aiden's mother Megan sees as simply part of who he is.

“He is selfless,” she said.

“He goes out of his way to help others.”

For Aiden, the recognition itself came as a surprise.

“I didn’t know at all that I would get it,” he said.

Asked where that instinct to look after others comes from, his answer was simple and unforced.

“One of my friends used to help me when I was sad,” he said.

“I think it just comes naturally to me, because other friends go out of their way to help me, and that helps me be who I am.”

The transition to secondary school has seen Aiden step into a new environment, building new friendships while carrying that same approach with him.

Away from school, his interests are already beginning to point toward the future.

He speaks quietly about a potential pathway into architecture, driven by a simple enjoyment of creating and crafting things on paper.

“I like designing things—cars, buildings,” he said.

“I enjoy drawing.”

The Sir Edward 'Weary' Dunlop Awards were founded by Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland to recognise students whose character reflects the values associated with the war hero, and is presented annually to young people across the electorate.

Aiden was one of 13 recipients this year.

For him now, though, the focus remains firmly in the present, and he leaves the Sunday afternoon interview to head off to spend time with friends, ride his scooter, and continue settling into the rhythm of a new school.