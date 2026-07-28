Strathbogie Shire Council is proposing to sell two parcels of council-owned land in Euroa to support the ongoing redevelopment of the rail precinct.

Council has received an offer from Inland Rail to purchase the land at market value, with the parcels earmarked for parking, public space, drainage, and supporting infrastructure associated with the wider rail precinct project.

Mayor Scott Jeffery said the sale would help deliver improvements within the precinct while maintaining public use of the land.

"Importantly, public access to these areas will not change, and the land will continue to serve a public purpose as part of the redeveloped precinct," Cr Jeffery said.

The proposal covers a 946-square-metre parcel adjoining Railway Street, which will form part of an expanded station car park and public space, and a 1,412-square-metre parcel adjoining Scott Street, which will be incorporated into drainage infrastructure linked to the new vehicle underpass.

Public submissions are invited until Wednesday, 19 August.

Further information is available at share.strathbogie.vic.gov.au