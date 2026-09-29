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Prepare for thunderstorm asthma

<p>IN THE AIR: Thunderstorms can break open pollen grains, releasing smaller particles which cause serious asthma. SOURCE: Nobeastsofierce / Shutterstock</p>\\n
<p>IN THE AIR: Thunderstorms can break open pollen grains, releasing smaller particles which cause serious asthma. SOURCE: Nobeastsofierce / Shutterstock</p>\\n

IN THE AIR: Thunderstorms can break open pollen grains, releasing smaller particles which cause serious asthma. SOURCE: Nobeastsofierce / Shutterstock

Spring is the time to check plan
September 29, 2026 • 04:30
Updated, September 29, 2026 • 06:48

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